Indians irked over Cummins' comment on social media post insulting Men in Blue

Indian fans unhappy over Pat Cummins' comment - ICC/The Betoota Advocate/Instagram

Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title after beating India in the 2023 edition of the tournament in front of around 90,000 Indian crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since India has not recovered from the loss, they are now trying different ways to show Australians bad.

Recently, Australian captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reacted to a social media post by 'The Betoota Advocate' on Instagram.

The post showed hospital babies, who had the faces of Indian players including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The post talked about Travis Head who stroked an excellent century during the World Cup final.





The likes of Maxwell and former Australian captain Aaron Finch liked the post but Cummins commented with a laughing emoji.

Here's how some of the Indians fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Pakistanis had a field day over Indian reactions to Cummins' comment.

Remember, Pat Cummins and Co. defeated team India in the World Cup final played on November 19. Leading from the front, Pat Cummins bowled exceptionally well in the final. The right-arm pacer put a lot of pressure on the Indian batters. He jolted India with the blow of in-form batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Meanwhile, Travis Head was adjudged player of the match for his excellent century with the bat as he broke the hopes of millions of Indian fans.