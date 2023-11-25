Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history following his brace against Al Akhdoud in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr/Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo, leading the stars of the Saudi Pro League and shining for Al-Nassr, achieved yet another milestone with his impressive brace against Al Akhdoud on Friday, November 24.

Ronaldo drove Al-Nassr to a commanding victory, narrowing the gap between them and league leaders Al-Hilal.

The Knights of Najd triumphed 3-0 against Al Akhdoud, thanks to Ronaldo's stunning pair of goals and Sami Al Naji's first goal of the season.

Ronaldo's performance echoed his prime, displaying goals that could contend for the Puskas Award and extending Al-Nassr's unbeaten streak to an incredible 19 games across all competitions.

Despite a relatively quiet performance for most of the clash against Akhdoud, the Ballon d'Or recipient transformed the game in its final stages.

His first goal showcased unparalleled skill as the 38-year-old controlled a lofted pass with audacious finesse before slotting the ball home at the near post.

However, his second strike surpassed even that—a breathtaking long-range shot lofted over the helpless visiting goalkeeper, who found himself hopelessly out of position.

Ronaldo's tally for Al-Nassr now stands at 32 goals in 37 matches, a remarkable achievement accomplished in just 11 months in Saudi Arabia.



Ronaldo becomes all-Time 1st Division top scorer

While his impressive numbers in the Saudi top division are notable, his overall goal count across illustrious stints in three of Europe's top five leagues and now in the Middle East is simply astounding.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star has amassed a total of 527 goals across first-division competitions, conquering the Saudi Pro League, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Liga Portugal, as reported by Mail Sport. His remarkable tally means Ronaldo has scored the most first-division goals in football history.

Having achieved this latest hallmark, the legendary Portuguese footballer now shifts his focus to the Asian Champions League, as Al Nassr prepares to face the Iranian side Persepolis on Monday, November 27.