Xavi laments Gavi's injury as a 'huge loss' for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández remarked that Gavi is irreplaceable following the midfielder's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear while playing for Spain last weekend.

At 19, Gavi is scheduled for surgery next week and will not feature for Barça for the rest of this season. His chances of participating in Euro 2024 next summer have also been significantly diminished.

"It is a huge loss for us," Xavi said ahead of Barça's LaLiga game away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

"You can't replace him; the heart, passion and courage he plays with. We have to try and find solutions without him, but it's difficult.

"Rayo is the type of game where we need Gavi's mentality and quality. It will be intense. Vallecas is always a difficult place to go for us."

ESPN reoprted that Barça were angry with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for fielding Gavi in consecutive matches during the international break, despite having already secured qualification for Euro 2024.

But, Xavi expressed no issue with Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's handling of the situation and suggested a modification to the scheduling of international football within the calendar.

"I think the injury is related to the schedule," the Barça boss said. "At Gavi's age, with the amount of minutes and games he has had... Sometimes [injuries] can just be unfortunate as well.

"FIFA are looking at the possibility of having eight or nine months with your club, going away with your national teams for up to two months and then having time off. It would avoid so much travelling.

"[Ronald] Araujo and Raphinha are just coming back from 14-hour flights. They haven't trained and tomorrow we have a game. There are players -- from Africa, South America and Asia -- that have to travel too much."

Barça will be missing Marc-André ter Stegen for their trip to Rayo on Saturday. The goalkeeper is sidelined due to a back problem, confirmed Xavi, and will be replaced by Iñaki Peña.

However, Frenkie de Jong is ready to make a comeback after a two-month injury layoff. Sergi Roberto has resumed training and is expected to be ready for the Champions League game against Porto on Tuesday.

Barça, currently sitting third in LaLiga, are trailing Real Madrid by two points and surprise leaders Girona by four. They are set to host Girona at the Olympic Stadium in two weeks.

Before that crucial Girona match, they have upcoming games against FC Porto and Atlético Madrid. These matches hold significant importance for their aspirations in both European and domestic competitions.