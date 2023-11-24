'Jurgen Klopp has made me a better manager': Pep Guardiola

The two managers have crossed paths 28 times, the most encounters with any other coach in their careers - REUTERS

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola reckons that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has improved his skills as a manager, showering compliments on the German ahead of the Saturday clash in the Premier League between the two clubs.

The rivalry between Guardiola and Klopp has grown over a decade and a half. Guardiola has managed both Man City and Bayern Munich in this time, while Klopp has overseen Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

The two managers have crossed paths 28 times, the most encounters with any other coach in their careers. Amongst all their managerial battles, they've emerged as each other's most frequent opponents, with Klopp securing 11 wins to Guardiola's 10.

Since Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, memorable clashes between Man City and Liverpool, the dominant English clubs in recent years on both domestic and European fronts, have unfolded.

Despite Liverpool clinching only one Premier League title during this period and a subpar 2022-23 season, they've rebuilt and appear poised to challenge Man City once more. Klopp's team currently sits second, just a point behind Guardiola's men after 12 games, amid City's five-title triumph in the last six seasons.

During a press conference on Friday, Guardiola spoke about his rapport with Klopp, lauding the impact the German has had at Liverpool.

"I think we are all friends," said the Catalan boss. "We know each other quite well. Of course, the time goes forward Jurgen has been eight years at Liverpool and of course it's not the same players since the start. He has rebuilt the team.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold can play inside and outside. But the idea is quite similar and always been our best rivals some seasons done well with injuries they have. Top club and team. Looking forward to it."

Asked if Klopp has pushed him to become a better manager, Guardiola said: "Absolutely, he made me better, part of when you are many years in this business, him and his teams, here and Borussia Dortmund have always been big rivals, good games for both, positive approach and always attractive.

"He made me a better manager through his teams, and of course, the way we play is good with the transitions, the runs, they are a fantastic team, a top side, no doubt."

Discussing the importance of Saturday's contest for Man City, Guardiola added: "With our people, we have to impose our game knowing how difficult it is [against Liverpool] at home and especially away.

"Of course, we have already played 11 or 12 tough games honestly I could not expect to be in that position at the beginning of the season.

"The top five teams are so tight. We are there and it's an important game and the Spurs next week and Aston Villa away.

"December is so tight. We have the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. January is more relaxed. The positive energy we have for the next moment."

Man City, who could have Erling Haaland available for selection on Sunday, have locked horns with Liverpool on 14 occasions in the top flight with Guardiola at the helm, with the Citizens winning five and the Reds winning four, while the other five have ended as draws.