Pakistan will miss Imad's presence on the field, says Zaka Ashraf

Zaka Ashraf and Imad Wasim - AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf, in his statement, said that all-rounder Imad Wasim has been a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket as he believes it is the right to move forward.

Meanwhile, Zaka hailed Imad for his services adding Pakistan will miss him.

"His performances, especially in white-ball cricket, have been crucial to the team's success. While we respect his decision to retire, we will miss his presence on the field," Zaka said in a statement released by the PCB.

"On behalf of the PCB and its management committee, I extend our sincere thanks to Imad for his services to Pakistan cricket and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad Wasim said, who last represented Pakistan in May 2023.

The all-rounder PCB fans, family and friends for constant support throughout his career.

The 34-year-old Imad made his international debut in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He took 109 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career.

Imad has been a key member of the Pakistan team over the years and was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad. He also played in the 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, and 2021 T20 World Cup.

It must be noted Imad recently decided to skip the ongoing National T20 in Karachi after being named in Islamabad squad.

The 34-year-old plans to play Abu Dhabi T10 league which is slated to start on November 28. He is part of the Deccan Gladiators' squad.