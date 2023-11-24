Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

Imad Wasim - ICC

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket.

In his statement on social platforms, the 34-year-old stressed that it is the right time to end his international career.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad Wasim said, who last represented Pakistan in May 2023.

The all-rounder thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fans, family and friends for constant support throughout his career.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true."

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level," he added.

Meanwhile, Imad wished success for the new captains and coaches of the side while he concluded that by mentioning that he is now focused in playing cricket away from the international stage.

With a career spanning 121 matches, Imad amassed 1472 runs and claiming an impressive 109 wickets.



PCB thanks Imad for his services

PCB has lauded Imad for his services while wishing best of the luck for his future.

It must be noted Imad recently decided to skip the ongoing National T20 in Karachi after being named in the Islamabad squad.



The 34-year-old plans to play Abu Dhabi T10 league which is slated to start on November 28. He is part of the Deccan Gladiators' squad.



