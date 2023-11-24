FIR filed against Mitchell Marsh in India

Mitchell Marsh resting his legs on World Cup trophy - Pat Cummins/Instagram

The 2023 World Cup has concluded, yet the controversies surrounding the host nation, India, persist.

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final on 19th November 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came under India's scrutiny after his viral photograph on social media depicted him resting his legs on the World Cup trophy.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against Mitchell Marsh in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Pandit Keshav, an RTI Activist, lodged the FIR against the Australian all-rounder. The primary concern highlighted in the FIR is that Marsh's picture has offended the sentiments of numerous Indian fans, given India's defeat in the final match.

In addition to the FIR, Pandit Keshav forwarded a copy to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, recommending a potential ban on Mitchell Marsh from participating in cricket within India.

Earlier, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami stated that he wasn’t happy with the gesture as this is the trophy everyone fights for.

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fights, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy,"



Remember, this episode is not the sole controversy during the World Cup. Earlier, Zainab Abbas from Pakistan faced considerable backlash in India due to certain past tweets that upset Indian sentiments. Mohammad Rizwan also encountered similar issues when a complaint was lodged against him for performing Namaz (prayer) in the stadium, deemed objectionable.

Such occurrences are not uncommon in India. The country has exhibited a high degree of intolerance, often raising objections and filing complaints over even minor issues.

The FIR against Mitchell Marsh could be perceived as an attention-seeking move, considering India has no ownership rights to the World Cup trophy whatsoever.