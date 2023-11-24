Dani Alves faces nine-year prison sentence in sexual assault case

Dani Alves has been in jail since January 2023. — AFP

Former FC Barcelona and Brazil right-back Dani Alves is currently facing a nine-year prison sentence by the prosecutors for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year.

Alves has been in prison in Spain without bail since January 2023 — 307 days — over allegedly assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub. Meanwhile, the defender has denied any wrongdoings and claimed that what happened with the victim was consensual after initially denying any interaction with her.

The prosecutor has also asked Alves to pay a whopping 150,000 euros (£130,500) to the woman and to refrain from any kind of contact with the victim for the next 10 years. They also want the former footballer to be supervised in his jail term.

The 40-year-old was indicted by an investigating judge in August 2023 who said that there was enough evidence to open a trial.

It must be noted that in Spain, a general accusation of rape is examined in detail and convictions can lead to prison sentences of four to 15 years.

The court considers Alves a flight risk thus, denied all bail requests in the past months. The player also offered to turn in his passport and wear a tracking decision while waiting for the court’s decision but his appeals weren’t entertained by the court.

Alves is one of the most decorated footballers of all time with 42 titles to his name which includes six La Liga, five Spanish Super Cups, five Copa del Ray, four UEFA Super Cups, three UEFA Champions League and many other trophies.

He also won two FIFA Confederations Cup and Copa America titles with Brazil.

In his 21-year-long career, Alves represented big teams like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, and Juventus. He played a total of 869 games and scored 61 goals while providing 178 assists from the right flank.