Mohammed Shami ‘hurt’ by Mitchell Marsh’s gesture towards World Cup trophy

Mohammed Shami (L) said that he was not happy with Mitchell Marsh putting his feet up on the World Cup trophy. — AFP/X

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was hurt by Australia’s Mitchell Marsh gesture towards the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy after the mighty Aussies clinched their record-extending sixth title on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

After the win, a picture on social media emerged where Marsh was seen having his feet up on the trophy for which he was criticised by Indian fans.

Shami, who was India’s ace pacer in the mega event with 24 wickets in seven innings, stated that he wasn’t happy with the gesture as this is the trophy everyone fights for.

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fights, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Mohammed Shami told reporters on Thursday (November 23).

In a candid chat, Shami revealed that he doesn’t go beforehand and check the pitch because according to him, you never know how the wicket is gonna behave until you actually bowl on it, so he tries to save himself from unnecessary pressure.

"Generally, bowlers check the pitch after arriving at the ground. I never go close to the wicket because you will know how it behaves only when you bowl on it. Then why take the pressure? It's best to keep it simple, keep yourself relaxed, and only then you will perform better," Shami said in a chat with PUMA India.

The 33-year-old was included in India’s playing XI after Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during India’s World Cup match with Bangladesh. He stated that it is not easy to sit on the bench for four matches.

"When you sit out for four matches, you need to be mentally strong. Sometimes you are under pressure but when you see the team performing well and going in a good direction, it gives you satisfaction," he added.