Nick Kyrgios jokingly suggests Novak Djokovic as evidence of alien existence

Kyrgios holds a lead against the Serb in their head-to-head tally - AFP

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently quipped about the No.1 ranked Novak Djokovic, suggesting that Serbian is evidence that aliens exist.

Kyrgios had to take time off from on-court action due to multiple injuries, only playing one match on tour in the entire 2023 season. Initially withdrawing from the Australian Open in January due to knee discomfort, he made a comeback mid-year at the Stuttgart Open in June.

However, he suffered a straight-set defeat against Yibing Wu in the opening round. While gearing up for Wimbledon, he disclosed a new wrist injury, prompting his withdrawal from the tournament. He later opted out of the US Open as well.

Meanwhile, Djokovic had a remarkable year, securing seven more titles. He claimed victories at the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open in January, followed by his third French Open title. Additionally, he triumphed at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open, defeating Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the finals, respectively. His season culminated with a seventh Paris Masters win and the Year-end championships victory.

At 36 years old, Djokovic's incredible achievements, including his eighth Year-end World No. 1 finish, have led Kyrgios to speculate that Djokovic might not be just an ordinary human being. Kyrgios recently engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram, where he entertained questions from his followers.

One of his followers asked: "Do aliens exist?"

The 28-year-old simply posted Djokovic's picture in response.

Nick Kyrgios recently claimed that Novak Djokovic's achievements are underappreciated by the tennis world. He made the statement during an episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

"I think he [Djokovic] is the best ever. Like [24] Grand Slams and I think he’s got a couple more in him as well, it’s crazy. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves enough. He’s almost been on tour for like 20 years as well, like the longevity," he told legendary boxer Tyson.

Interestingly, Kyrgios holds a lead against the Serb in their head-to-head tally. The duo have played three times thus far with the Australian winning two times. The Serb's sole success against the 28-year-old came in the final 2022 Wimbledon Championships.