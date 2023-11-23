Josh Inglis equals Australian record with T20I century against India

Josh Inglis - BCCI

In the first T20I match against India at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter, Josh Inglis, hit his debut international century last Thursday.

Inglis aggressively played against the Indian bowlers, scoring 110 runs off 50 deliveries, powering Australia to a massive total of 208/3 in 20 overs.

Having spent the last two months in India, Inglis swiftly settled in and immediately put pressure on the Indian bowlers by attacking from the onset.

He achieved his century in just 47 balls, adorned with 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, dominating the young Indian bowling lineup with consistent boundary hits.

This outstanding century tied the record for the fastest T20I century by an Australian, previously set by former skipper Aaron Finch in 2013, both achieved in 47 balls against England.

Despite an early dismissal, Inglis partnered with Steve Smith, who scored 52 runs before being run out, forging a rapid 130-run partnership in just 67 balls.

Inglis reached his fifty in 29 balls and his century in 47 balls, celebrating exuberantly while the Australian team applauded from the dressing room.

He was eventually dismissed by fast bowler Prasidh Krishna after a remarkable innings featuring 11 fours and eight sixes.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, strategically rested key ODI players like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in June.

In the series opener, India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field, marking the beginning of a Twenty20 series just four days after the ODI World Cup final, where Australia secured their sixth title against India.

As a build-up for the T20 World Cup in June next year, these matches set the stage for both teams.