Haris Rauf to lead Islamabad as schedule, squads for National T20 confirmed

The National T20 2023-24 is all set to kick off from 24th November and will run until 10th December. Eighteen teams are participating in the tournament, scheduled across four venues in Karachi: the National Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, HPC Oval Ground, and NBP Sports Complex.

Matches at the National Bank Stadium will be televised within Pakistan and live-streamed on YouTube for international viewers. Double-header matches at this stadium will start at 15:00 PKT and 20:00 PKT, with the toss taking place at 14:30 PKT and 19:30 PKT respectively.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared free entry for spectators at the National Bank Stadium, providing access to the Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mahmood enclosures.

Here's the link to the teams: National T20 squad

The tournament comprises 63 matches beginning with group-stage games, followed by Super Eight matches. Initially, 32 group-stage matches will be played from 24th to 28th November. The 18 teams are divided into four groups as follows.

Group A: Lahore Whites, Peshawar, Karachi Blues, Larkana, and Quetta

Group B: Lahore Blues, Karachi Whites, Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Dera Murad Jamali

Group C: Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur

Group D: Multan, Sialkot, FATA, and AJK

Here's the link to the schedule of the competition: National T20 schedule 2023-24

The opening fixtures include matches such as Lahore Whites vs. Larkana and Karachi Blues vs. Peshawar at NBP Sports Complex in Group A, among others.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, taking place from 1st to 8th December. The detailed schedule for the Super Eight games will be announced later.

The top four teams from the Super Eight stage will proceed to the semi-finals on 9th December at the National Bank Stadium, at 1500 PKT and 2000 PKT respectively.

The final match is set for 10th December at the same venue, starting with the toss at 1930 PKT and the first ball bowled at 2000 PKT.

The winning team will receive a prize money of PKR 5 million, while the runners-up will be awarded PKR 2.5 million. Additionally, various awards, including the player of the tournament, best batter, bowler, wicket-keeper, and player of the final, will be presented with cash prizes.

This edition marks the first tournament played since the reinstatement of the PCB 2014 Constitution. In the previous edition, featuring six sides, Sindh emerged victorious, securing their first title by defeating defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight wickets.