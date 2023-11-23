Ashwin explains how Australia bamboozled India tactically in World Cup 2023 Final

Ashwin commended Australia's tactics and highlighted Cummins' adaptability - AFP

India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Australia's strategic brilliance during the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Aussies defeated Team India, who entered the final as favourites due to their home ground advantage and an unbeaten record in the tournament.

Australia surprised many by choosing to bowl first in the final showdown but justified their decision with an outstanding performance. Despite conceding 80 runs in the initial powerplay, Pat Cummins and his team stuck to their game plan, stifling India during the middle overs and securing crucial dismissals at regular intervals.

Cummins himself played a pivotal role, claiming timely wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, finishing with figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs.

Ashwin commended Australia's tactics and highlighted Cummins' adaptability following his recent struggles in ODIs.

"Australia were tactically outstanding in the final. I was shell-shocked to see their tactics during the final. Cummins was struggling in ODIs leading upto the World Cup, but the last 4-5 matches of the World Cup, almost 50 percent of his balls were cutters," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"In the final, Cummins had a 4-5 field like an off-spinner does. He bowled only three balls over 6-meter mark in his entire 10 over spell, he did not bowl full enough for the batters to get under or drive," he added.

Australia restricted India to just 240, which they hunted down in just 43 overs to win their sixth ODI World Cup title.

"I asked George Bailey why they did not opt to bat first during the mid-inning break" - R Ashwin on Australia's impeccable pitch reading.

The coin toss held little significance, as Rohit Sharma conceded that he would have chosen to bat first had he won. Yet, observing how the pitch performed later in the game, it could be argued that Australia had a better grasp of the conditions compared to the home team.

Describing how the Australians relied on their experience from playing in the IPL and bilateral series in the subcontinent for years.

"Australia has deceived me personally. I expected them to bat first and score big like they do in the finals. The soil in Ahmedabad was like Orissa, there will not be much bounce, but the soil will not disintegrate because the clay does not release the moisture, it holds it," Ashwin pointed out.

"When I was checking the pitch during the mid-innings break, I asked George Bailey why they did not opt to bat first. He said that they have played a lot of IPL and bilateral series here, in their experience, the red soil disintegrates while the black soil gets better to bat on under the lights," he added.

Australia had won a bilateral series in India earlier in 2023 as well by a 2-1 margin. They had also availed the opportunity to tour India right before the 2023 ODI World Cup for yet another three-match ODI series.