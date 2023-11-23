Injury-riddled Real Madrid get major boost ahead of league clash against Cadiz

Dani Ceballos is back in training and would be available for the next league game. — Real Madrid

Real Madrid got a major boost ahead of the next league match against Cadiz FC as midfielder Dani Ceballos has returned to training and will be available for selection.

Ceballos has only played four games in the league this season as his struggle with injuries has been going on since the start of pre-season.

Ceballos' return would be nothing less than a sight of relief for head coach Carlo Ancelotti who just lost one of his most trusted troops, Eduardo Camavinga, for two months.

Other than that, Madrid may also be forced to play Jude Bellingham who dislocated his shoulder during a goalless draw at the Bernabeu against Rayo Vallecano on November 6 and has not played a single match since then, missing two with Real Madrid and Euro 2024 qualifiers with England.

Bellingham is Madrid's top-scorer with 13 goals to his name since making his debut and the club knows that they are forced to rush his return as with Vinicius' injury, they are just left with two natural attackers in the squad — Joselu and Rodrygo

Bellingham was scheduled to return anytime in December but looking at the current scenario of Ancelotti's men as they are bombarded with injuries, the 20-year-old might return to action this weekend.

Vinicius has been ruled out till February 2024 while Camavinga's goal is to mark his return in January.

It must be noted that are already without their first-choice goalkeeper and centre-back Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao as both players tore their Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Real Madrid's injury list and their likely return time:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (two weeks)

Aurilien Tchouameni (December)

Arda Guler (December)

Eduardo Camanvinga (January)

Vinicius Junior (February)

Thibaut Courtois (April)

Eder Militao (April)