Ahmed Shehzad presents Rs1mn cash reward to Arshad Nadeem

Ahmed Shehzad talks to Arshad Naseem - Twitter/Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad presented a check of Rs1million to athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship.

Ahmed Shehzad also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the medal for Pakistan and said that Arshad created a new history by winning this medal.

Ahmed Shehzad is confident that Arshad Nadeem will win a medal for Pakistan in the Asian Games as well.

He further said that athlete Arshad Nadeem will bag the medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

Remember, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

Nadeem made his best throw of 87.82m in his third attempt and secured the medal.

India's Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17m. Arshad came second, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic came third with an 86.67m throw.

Arshad did not have a great start as he could only reach 74.80m but the Pakistani came back in the race with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt.

However, it was Arshad's third throw which was the biggest breakthrough as his attempt went as far as 87.82 meters — his season's best.

Arshad's fourth attempt could only reach 87.12m, much less than he was expecting.

While Arshad's fifth attempt could not reach the 80m mark, he managed to make a comeback once again and made an 81.86m throw in his sixth and last attempt.

Arshad created history as this was Pakistan's first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.