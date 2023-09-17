Virat Kohli's gloves from 82* against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 sold for over Rs1 million

Virat Kohli gave a match-winning performance vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup last year - AFP

Virat Kohli's iconic gloves, worn during his stellar 82-run performance against Pakistan in the previous year's T20 World Cup, have been successfully auctioned for around RS1142000 ($5,750).

This remarkable auction took place at the Chappell Foundation's sixth annual dinner, held on September 13 in Sydney.



The Chappell Foundation, co-founded by former India coach Greg Chappell and Australian entrepreneur Darshak Mehta, has a noble mission of raising funds to support homeless youth in Australia. Their overarching aim is to provide these young individuals with shelter, care, education, training, and a brighter future.

Virat Kohli generously donated his gloves to the foundation following his extraordinary performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There was palpable excitement surrounding the auction, which ultimately saw Harv Kler emerge as the successful bidder, offering $5,750 for the coveted gloves.

"Harv Kler won a spirited bidding contest with two other Indian-Australian businessmen for the gloves the great batsman donated to the Foundation after his slashing MCG innings," a release from The Chappell Foundation stated.

Darshak Mehta expressed his satisfaction with this year's Annual Dinner, citing it as the most successful in terms of funds raised by The Chappell Foundation. Since its inception in 2017, the foundation has amassed over $5 million in support of its vital mission.

The event at the SCG also featured the presence of former Australian cricket luminaries such as Brett Lee, Michael Bevan, Peter Nevill, Phil Emery, Geoff Lawson, Greg Dyer, Trevor, and Ian Chappell.

Virat Kohli's remarkable innings played a pivotal role in India's victory over Pakistan by four wickets at the MCG last year. He took the crease when India was struggling at 7/1 while chasing a target of 160. The team further stumbled to 31/4 in the seventh over. Kohli and Hardik Pandya then orchestrated a remarkable recovery, ultimately culminating in Ravichandran Ashwin scoring the winning run for the Men in Blue.