Asia Cup 2023: Full list of award winners, Player of the tournament, most runs and wickets

India defeated Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at R.Premedasa Stadium in Colombo after Mohammed Siraj bowled a magnificent spell of 6-21 to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for just 50.

Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket of Sri Lanka's innings, while Hardik Pandya dismissed three batters in later stages of the innings

Chasing a paltry 51 for victory, Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) helped the visitors win by ten wickets in 6.1 overs. The two batters combined for nine fours in their unbeaten partnership, with Gill hitting six of them.

Now that the Asia Cup 2023 is in the history books, here's a look at the summary, award winners, and top stats from the game.

Full list of award winners in India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final

No surprises for Player of the Match award because it was evident that Mohammed Siraj will win after his dream spell of 6-21.

Siraj bowled seven overs at an economy rate of three runs per over. His six victims were Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarwickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Tournament award. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up nine wickets. He took a match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan, followed by a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka to help India win two games in the Super Fours.

Here's the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (6-21)

Player of the Tournament: Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets)

Best Catch Award: Ravindra Jadeja (to dismiss Pathum Nissanka).

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs:

As the tournament draws to a close, we now have a clear list of the top run-scorers in the competition. Leading the pack is Shubman Gill, who amassed an impressive 302 runs. Throughout the tournament, he notched up two half-centuries and one century. Gill's contributions have consistently provided solid starts for the Indian team, and his memorable innings of 121 under pressure against Bangladesh in the last Super Four game of the 2023 Asia Cup will be etched in cricketing history.

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis trails Gill by 32 runs, concluding the tournament with a total of 270 runs. Mendis has proven to be a pivotal player for his team throughout the competition.

In the third position is Sadeera Samarwickrama, who amassed 215 runs in just 5 innings. He, too, displayed a knack for consistent run-scoring, registering two half-centuries during the Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam secures the fourth spot on the list with 207 runs from 4 innings. His remarkable knock of 151 runs in the tournament opener stands as the highest individual score thus far. Babar Azam remains a valuable asset to the Pakistan team.

Rounding out the top five is Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, who finishes the tournament with a total of 195 runs to his name.

1. Shubman Gill (India) – 302 Runs

2. Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 270 Runs

3. Sadeera Samarwickrama (Sri Lanka) – 215 Runs

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 207 Runs

5. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 195 Runs

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Matheesha Pathirana of Sri Lanka emerged as the top wicket-taker in the 2023 Asia Cup, securing 11 wickets throughout the tournament, consistently providing his team with crucial breakthroughs. In the finals, India's Mohammed Siraj joined the ranks with a remarkable performance, taking six wickets and concluding the competition with a total of 10 wickets.

Dunith Wellalage, a promising cricketer, secured the third spot in the wicket-taking charts with a tally of 10 wickets. He has proven to be an all-round asset, contributing both with the bat and the ball. Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, stands fourth on the list with 10 wickets to his name. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav rounds up the top five with a respectable count of 9 wickets.

1. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka) – 11 Wickets

2. Mohammed Siraj (India) – 10 Wickets

3. Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka) – 10 Wickets

4. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 10 Wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav (India) – 9 Wickets