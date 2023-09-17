Pakistani fans hit back at Irfan Pathan after another 'Padosi' jibe

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was once again trolled by the Pakistan fans after he posted another 'Padosi' jibe as India defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup at R.Premedasa Stadium in Colombo.



On the back of Mohammad Siraj’s 6 for 21, Sri Lanka was bowled out for an unfathomable score of 50. The Men in Blue completed the chase in 6.1 overs with Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) partnering for an unbeaten 51-run stand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fans responded to Irfan Pathan over his other senseless post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he stated that the people in Pakistan are trying to make a noise, however, it is not reaching Colombo. Even some Indian fans took a dig at Pathan and suggested him to enjoy India's win.

It must be noted that Irfan Pathan has been posting 'Padosi' tweets after India defeated Pakistan last year during the 2022 T20 Men's World Cup.

Regarding the game, Indian bowlers blew away Sri Lanka for 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Chasing the paltry target, India reached home in 6.1 overs without losing any wickets.

Sri Lanka scored the lowest total in Asia Cup (ODI) history since the record was previously held by Bangladesh, who scored 87 runs against Pakistan in 2000.

The bulk of the damage was done by Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj, who took four wickets in one over.

Siraj ended his historical spell of 6-21 in seven overs and cemented his name in the history books.

Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets, meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.

Only two Sri Lankan batters managed to get into double figures, with Dushan Hemantha scoring an unbeaten 13 and Kusal Mendis adding 17.