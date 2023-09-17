England confirm squad for ICC World Cup 2023

England have announced a balanced 15-man squad for the World Cup — ECB

England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to take place in India in from October 5 to November 19.



The squad was selected after closely monitoring players' performances during their four-match One Day International (ODI) series which the home side won 3-1.

ECB's selection committee met after the series ended and decided to include Harry Brook, who was left out of the provisional squad, in the final squad for the World Cup.

A very balanced squad consisting of some of the best players in the world will be looking forward to defending their title in India this year.

England have all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, who can contribute in all three aspects of the game. Meanwhile, in bowling, they have Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Mark Wood, who can consistently bowl at 150 kph.

Squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

“We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup," said England's Men National Selector, Luke Wright.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”

England will go into the World Cup with spectacular form after recording three big-margin victories against New Zealand.

The inclusion of Ben Stokes is pivotal for the English side. He guided England to a World Cup triumph in 2019 by playing an unbeaten knock of 84 runs against New Zealand in the final.

Not only he led England to their maiden 50-over World Cup win but also helped them win their first T20 World Cup in Australia last year by playing yet another unbeaten knock of 52 runs against Pakistan.