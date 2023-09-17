‘Big emotional attachment’: Arteta upbeat ahead of Everton clash

Arteta is eagerly looking forward to the clash against Everton. - AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is gearing up for his side’s clash against Everton in the Premier League today (Sunday).

Arteta is eagerly looking forward to the clash against Everton, where he made 162 senior appearances between 2005 and 2011.

“I’m really excited about it obviously. First, Everton is the only one that we have in mind. Obviously our record speaks for itself. In the last six years we haven’t won there, so we’re going to have to earn it and we know that we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them there and it’s something that we haven’t managed to do, so that’s where we’re going to start,” he said.

“Obviously I have a big emotional attachment to that football club, the way they treated me and the years that I spent there. The incredible memories that I have, so always grateful. It was a big, big part of my playing career, and now as a coach I have to play against them and obviously I want to beat them,” he added.

Arteta was also questioned about whether Arsenal can match Everton in a physical battle.

“Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle. There are certain times where you have to do this and their style of play is very clear. They are simply good at that. We have a very different style. When you are trying to impose your way of playing and the tactics, it’s about making sure that your opponent's strengths are completely hiding and yours are coming out every single time to fulfil the potential of your plays. That's what I think both managers and both teams will try to do on Sunday,” he concluded.