Asia Cup 2023 Final among shortest completed men’s ODIs

Mohammad Siraj celebrate wicket during Asia Cup 2023 final - AFP

The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka is now among the shortest completed men's ODIs after it produced a result in just 129 balls.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the game from the start. On the back of Mohammad Siraj’s 6 for 21, Sri Lanka were bowled out for an unfathomable score of 50.

The Indian bowlers were in top form today, and made use of overcast conditions to make the ball dance to their tune. The top and middle order failed to show the aptitude required to play out the overs and try to compile a more challenging total for the visitors.

The Men in Blue completed the chase in 6.1 overs with Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) partnering for an unbeaten 51-run stand. The match finished in only 129 balls, becoming the third shortest completed men's ODI.

The game between Nepal and United States of America is at the top of the list as the game between was finished in only 104 balls

Shortest completed men’s ODIs

104 balls - Nep vs USA, 2020

120 balls - SL vs Zim, 2001

129 balls - Ind vs SL today

On the other hand, this is also the shortest Final in terms of balls bowled in the history of ODI Cricket

Shortest ODI final (by balls bowled):

129 - SL vs IND, 2023, Colombo

240 - ENG vs IND, 2003, Birmingham

281 - NZ vs PAK, 1990, Sharjah

281 - BAN vs WI, 2019, Dublin

292 - SL vs IND, 1994, Colombo

Sri Lanka's score of 50 is also now the lowest first innings total in an ODI Final. Previously, the record was also held by Sri Lanka where they only made 98 for the loss of nine wickets

Lowest first Innings score in an ODI Final:

50 - SL vs IND, 2023, Colombo

98/9 - SL vs IND, 1994, Colombo

107 - SA vs ENG, 2003, Lords

114 - PAK vs SA, 1998, Cape Town

114 - WI vs PAK, 2000, PoSpain