Asia Cup 2023 Final among shortest completed men’s ODIs

The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka is now among the shortest completed men's ODIs after it produced a result in just 129 balls.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the game from the start. On the back of Mohammad Siraj’s 6 for 21, Sri Lanka were bowled out for an unfathomable score of 50.
The Indian bowlers were in top form today, and made use of overcast conditions to make the ball dance to their tune. The top and middle order failed to show the aptitude required to play out the overs and try to compile a more challenging total for the visitors.
The Men in Blue completed the chase in 6.1 overs with Ishan Kishan (23) and Shubman Gill (27) partnering for an unbeaten 51-run stand. The match finished in only 129 balls, becoming the third shortest completed men's ODI.
The game between Nepal and United States of America is at the top of the list as the game between was finished in only 104 balls
Shortest completed men’s ODIs
104 balls - Nep vs USA, 2020
120 balls - SL vs Zim, 2001
129 balls - Ind vs SL today
On the other hand, this is also the shortest Final in terms of balls bowled in the history of ODI Cricket
Shortest ODI final (by balls bowled):
129 - SL vs IND, 2023, Colombo
240 - ENG vs IND, 2003, Birmingham
281 - NZ vs PAK, 1990, Sharjah
281 - BAN vs WI, 2019, Dublin
292 - SL vs IND, 1994, Colombo
Sri Lanka's score of 50 is also now the lowest first innings total in an ODI Final. Previously, the record was also held by Sri Lanka where they only made 98 for the loss of nine wickets
Lowest first Innings score in an ODI Final:
50 - SL vs IND, 2023, Colombo
98/9 - SL vs IND, 1994, Colombo
107 - SA vs ENG, 2003, Lords
114 - PAK vs SA, 1998, Cape Town
114 - WI vs PAK, 2000, PoSpain