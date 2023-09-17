WATCH: Mohammad Siraj picks four wickets in an over

Mohammad Siraj celebrates after taking a wicket. — BCCI

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj left everyone in shock as he dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Siraj, 29, started off with a brilliant maiden over after India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah sent Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera back to the pavilion. He then went on to bowl one of the finest spells in the history of the game, in front of which the home side looked lost, as he removed four batters in his second over.

Siraj's historical over began with a full-length bowl to Pathum Nissanka who got an outside edge and ended up losing his wicket as Ravindra Jadeja picked an excellent low catch.

The 29-year-old's next victim was the inform Sadeera Samarawickrama, who is the third top-scorer of this tournament with 215 runs. Siraj trapped him for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) as he walked back to the pavilion for a duck.

After Samarawickrama's turn, it was Charith Asalanka, who guided the Lankan Tigers to the final after holding his nerves during the last over against Pakistan, as he too got an outside edge and chipped the ball towards Ishan Kishan at covers.

Siraj was on a hat-trick when Dhananjaya de Silva came to bat but the batter managed to prevent Siraj from a hat-trick and hit him for a four but the batter lost his wicket on the last ball of the Indian's breathtaking over.

WATCH

Siraj ended his historical spell of 6-21 in seven overs and cemented his name in the history books.

The 29-year-old also equalled former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas for the quickest ODI five-for, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also completed 50 ODI wickets during the spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers