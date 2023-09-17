Ind vs Sl: Cricketing world in awe of Siraj's record-breaking spell in Asia Cup Final

Mohammed Siraj picked up five wickets in a ten-ball period - AFP

The cricketing world saw an epic top-order collapse as Indian pacers destroyed Sri Lanka early in the final of Asia Cup 2023.

The decision to bat first by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka turned out to be a disaster with conditions and pitch favouring the pacers.

The match started with a delay of 40 minutes due to rain. The collapse started with Jasprit Bumrah removing Kusal Perera in the first over the game. After the first wicket, it was all about Mohammad Siraj, who completed his fifer in his first three overs of the spell.

India broke the Lankan top order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst. Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 12 for five in four overs.

Siraj's epic over began with the wicket of Nissanka, who pushed a length delivery to the right of point and found a low catch from Ravindra Jadeja. The in-form Samarawickrama was then trapped leg-before for a two-ball duck before Charith Asalanka chipped his first ball to Ishan Kishan at cover. While de Silva averted the hat-trick ball with a four through long-on, Siraj returned with a sharp delivery that induced a caught-behind wicket. Dasun Shanaka was also unable to counter Siraj's brilliance and was dismissed.

Sri Lanka are now looking to put up a respectable total while pinning all of their hopes on Kusal Mendis and the tailenders.

Meanwhile, netizens were in awe of the spell bowled by Mohammad Siraj and showered ultimate praise for the right-arm pacer.

The 29-year-old also equalled former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas for the quickest ODI five-for, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also completed 50 ODI wickets during the spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers.