India blow away Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023

Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket. - AFP

Indian bowlers blew away Sri Lanka for 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Chasing the paltry target, India reached home in 6.1 overs without losing any wickets.

Sri Lanka scored the lowest total in Asia Cup (ODI) history since the record was previously held by Bangladesh, who scored 87 runs against Pakistan in 2000.

The bulk of the damage was done by Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj, who took four wickets in one over.

Siraj ended his historical spell of 6-21 in seven overs and cemented his name in the history books.

Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets, meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.



Only two Sri Lankan batters managed to get into double figures, with Dushan Hemantha scoring an unbeaten 13 and Kusal Mendis adding 17.



It must be noted that Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first against India but the decision proved to be a disaster for the home side.

Sri Lanka made one change with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha replacing the injured Maheesh Theekshana.



Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that everyone's back after the rest in the last game, however, Axar Patel is injured which is why Washington Sundar has replaced him.



Sri Lanka, who cohosted the tournament with Pakistan, came in as underdogs but have made to qualify for their 11th Asia Cup final.

The island nation snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan and have kept up their momentum despite losing to India in the Super Fours.

India began with a washed-out match in Pallekele against Pakistan, whose fast bowlers rattled their top order and bowled them out for 266 in the only innings possible due to rain.

Big guns Virat Kohli and returning batter KL Rahul hit back with centuries in their next outing against Babar Azam´s team to rack up 356-2 and crush Pakistan by 228 runs.

India then prevented a gutsy Sri Lankan chase to book their place in the final.

Bangladesh ended India´s unbeaten run in the 50-over tournament after edging them out by six runs in Friday´s last Super Four match.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana