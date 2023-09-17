Ancelotti confident Bellingham can bear weight of expectations

Madrid roped in Bellingham (R) from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros. - Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Jude Bellingham can bear the weight of sky-high expectations after his explosive start in the Spanish capital.

Madrid roped in Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros ($109.75 million).

He is the currently the top scorer in LaLiga with five goals, helping Real top the table after wins in all four league games so far. He also did well in England's 3-1 victory over Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

"He's playing in an important league and at an important club. He's doing very well and I'm not surprised," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday. "Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others.

"A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid's doesn't weigh so much."

Ancelotti also lauded Bellingham's consistent performances and believes he will remain grounded despite the increased attention.

"He's a player who's very focused, very serious, very professional," he said. "He's not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him.

"He shows consistency and he has great physical strength. I don't know how many goals he can score, but he has to maintain this consistency because he helps us a lot in our attacking play."

Real will face 10th-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday.