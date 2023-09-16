WATCH: Imad, Amir star in CPL

Imad Wasim (L) and Mohammad Amir (R) guided their side to an important win — CPL T20

Pakistani duo of Mohammad Amir and Imam Wasim continued their astonishing form and guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a 59-run win in a must-win match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday.

Amir and Wasim combined forces to record an important with their crucial bowling spells of 4-19 and 3-25 respectively.

Wasim gave Tallawahs their first breakthrough as he removed Kitts' skipper Evin Lewis for just two runs in the second over.

Soon after Lewis lost his wicket, Amir got the wicket of the danger-man Andre Fletcher — who is known for his hard-hitting — for just 11 runs on the last ball of the third over.

The wickets continued to fall for Kitts but middle-order batter Yannic Cariah played a valiant knock of 65 off 40 and it looked like the left-handed batter would take his side over the line but with no support from the other hand, he eventually ended up losing his wicket to Amir in the 18th over.

Amir, 31, is now the second leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps to his name in seven innings. Not only that, he also has the best economy rate of 6.83 among the top 10 bowlers.

Meanwhile, Imad has 11 wickets to his name in eight innings and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the league.

Tallawahs needed to win this match to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they now have seven points with a positive net run rate (NRR) of 0.104.

They will play their next game against St Lucia Kings on Sunday which, too, is a must-win game because a victory will cement their place in the playoffs.