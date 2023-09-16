Manchester United's struggles continue even after spending €434m

Victor Lindelof (R) and Andre Onana (L) react after Man United conceded against Brighton. — Reuters

Erik Ten Hag-led Manchester United continued their struggles despite spending a total amount of €434m during the transfer window since the Dutchman was appointed as the team's head coach.

Ten Hag has not only been backed by the United board for the transfers but he has gotten all the players he wanted while also offloading players like Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and others who weren't favoured by him.

Antony, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana, Tyrell Malacia Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat are the players signed at the Dutchman's request.

However, despite the signings, United were handed out a 3-1 defeat by Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Not only did the Red Devils lose the game, but they were also outclassed by the visitors as they had 57% possession with eight shots on target, four more than the home side had.

Danny Welbeck, a former Man United player, Pascal Grab and Joao Pedro were the scorers for the winning side while Hannibal Mejbri was on the scoresheet from the home side.

The Manchester United side led by Bruno Fernandes has just two wins out of five matches they have played this season which came against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where a last-minute penalty was denied to the visitors, and Nottingham Forest courtesy of a 76th-minute match-winning penalty.

Apart from that, the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Tottenham and then 3-1 against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who showed no mercy to the 20-time Premier League (PL) champions and dominated them in all aspects of the game.

After five games played in PL this season, Man United now sit in 12th position with six points in five matches.

Time is passing and Ten Hag will need to find answers before the club's management and fans go behind his back and demand the Dutchman's sacking, like they did their previous managers from Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It has to be mentioned that despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world, United last won a league title in 2013, which was the last season of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, while their last UEFA Champions League (UCL) win was in 2008, where they defeated Chelsea in the final.