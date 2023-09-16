Real Madrid track down Moroccan boy who lost entire family during deadly earthquake

Abdul Rahim (L) was seen wearing Real Madrid's jersey during interview - Al Arabiya

Spanish football club Real Madrid has extended a helping hand to a Moroccan teenager who gained widespread support after donning the club's jersey during an interview with Al Arabiya. This young man, Abdul Rahim Awhida, touched hearts as he shared the tragic loss of five family members in the recent devastating earthquake.

During his emotional conversation with Al Arabiya on Tuesday, Abdul Rahim Awhida bravely wore the Real Madrid jersey and held back tears while recounting the loss of his father, mother, two brothers, and grandfather in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country last Friday.

Awhida, now under the care of his aunt, expressed his determination to fulfil his late father's dream of pursuing higher education and aspiring to become either a teacher or a doctor.





"I just want to finish my studies," stated the 14-year-old.

This poignant video deeply moved people in Spain, prompting Real Madrid to take action. The club made efforts to locate Awhida and reached out to Al Arabiya to obtain his uncle's contact information, with the intention of bringing the teenager to Spain.

In a follow-up interview conducted by Al Arabiya, Awhida received the incredible news that his favourite football club, Real Madrid, wanted to support him. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he expressed his readiness to move to Spain.

"Thank God... This made me [so] happy," he exclaimed, emphasising his commitment to both pursuing football and fulfilling his late father's educational aspirations.

The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck Morocco last week, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 2,900 lives, primarily in remote villages located in the High Atlas Mountains.