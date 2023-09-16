Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Vinicius Junior

Carlo Ancelotti (L) confirmed that Vinicius Junior (R) is set to be out for six weeks. — AFP

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed a pre-match conference as the Los Blancos prepare to take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Whites have had rotten luck with injuries this season as their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have been ruled out till April after tearing their Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Other than those two, Madrid's new-signing Arda Guler is also yet to play a game as he tore his meniscus in a training session during the Whites' pre-season tour to the United States.

However, one good news for the Madridistas is that no Real Madrid got injured during the international break and players like Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos, who have not played a match this season, are fit to do their magic on the field.

Ancelotti provided an update on Vinicius' injury saying that the Brazilian is likely to miss six weeks of action.

"Vinicius? We don't know when he will return. He's recovering well but we won't force him. He will start training with the team next week. He will be back before the expected 6 weeks," Ancelotti confirmed.

The Italian also joked about Vinicius' exclusion from FIFA The Best awards despite the Brazilian having an astonishing 2022-23 season.

“Vinicius out of the FIFA The Best nominees? Oh, he was very, very sad. He cried for 3-4 hours,” the 63-year-old said while laughing.

It must be noted that Vinicius tore his hamstring in the 13th minute of the match against Celta Vigo in August.

The 23-year-old footballer got the ball on the touchline on his own after which he made a long sprint — dribbling past two defenders of the home side — at the end of the play, the Brazilian played the pass to his teammate Rodrygo but the ball didn't reach him due to miscalculated weight.

However, right after this moment, he was seen touching his hamstring and was taken to the sidelines for treatment.

The 22-year-old returned to the field after putting on some bandages but he couldn't continue and was eventually taken off in the 18th minute for Joselu.