Ind v Sl: Washington Sundar joins Indian squad as Axar Patel's cover for Asia Cup 2023 final

Washington Sundar (R) and Axar Patel (L) - AFP

Washington Sundar is poised to join the Indian squad in Colombo for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka scheduled for Sunday.

As per reports in Indian media, the 23-year-old Sundar has been summoned as a replacement for Axar Patel. It has come to light that Axar sustained minor injuries during the Super Four match against Bangladesh, primarily due to a throw that hit his elbow. He underwent a scan on Saturday, and the team is currently awaiting the results, but it appears highly likely that he won't be available for the Sunday final.

Nonetheless, there is a prevailing expectation that Axar will not only recuperate in time for the World Cup but will also be fit for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, commencing on September 22.

At present, Sundar is a part of India's Asian Games squad and is situated in Bengaluru. After the final, he is anticipated to rejoin the Asian Games camp, which runs until September 23, just before the games commence in Hangzhou, China.

During the Super Four match, Axar Patel contributed significantly to India's cause, scoring 42 runs off 34 deliveries, which included three fours and two sixes. He was also involved in two substantial partnerships, first with Shubman Gill (39 runs for the seventh wicket) and later with Shardul Thakur (40 runs for the eighth wicket), which played a crucial role in keeping India's hopes alive. Unfortunately, those hopes dwindled after his dismissal in the penultimate over.

Washington Sundar, known for his offbreak bowling and left-handed batting, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year but missed out on making it to the provisional 15-man World Cup squad.

On the other hand, Maheesh Theekshana, the Sri Lankan spinner who suffered a strained right hamstring during the team's recent game against Pakistan, will not be available for the final. A scan has confirmed a muscle injury, which forced him out of the field during Pakistan's innings and prevented him from batting during the run chase.

Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have named Sahan Arachchige as Theekshana's replacement, and Theekshana will now return to the High-Performance Center to begin his rehabilitation.