PSF to organise coaching courses

Squash players in action. - PSF

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation is organising WSF Level-I and II coaching courses in Islamabad in January next year. This was revealed by Secretary PSF during the latest annual general meeting of the federation.

Besides, Jamil Ahmed of Pakistan Navy shared that PN has planned a coaching course in Karachi in the second half of 2023. During the meeting, Vice President Punjab Squash Association M Mansoor proposed that PSF should provide training to coaches and referees from all over Pakistan for gaining WSO qualification.

Thus, the house decided that all squash associations and departments should register their coaches for upcoming WSF Coaching Course and should also organise local coaching courses in their provinces.

Similarly, Senior Vice President of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Squash Association Ehsan Ullah suggested that all provincial squash associations may be given an opportunity for nominating coaches/referees to accompany national teams during foreign visits.