Asia Cup points table as Bangladesh finish above Pakistan in Super 4

Litton Das runs in happiness after India's last man Mohammad Shami was run out — AFP

Bangladesh beat India by six runs in the last match of the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday and managed to finish third in the Super 4 points table.

Today was the first time since 2012 that Bangladesh beat India in the Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill with his valiant knock of 121 runs did the best he could to take his side over the line but the 24-year-old's heroics weren't enough to guide India to a competitive target of 266 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for the winners with three wickets to his name.

For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 80 runs and was named the Player of the Match in what was possibly his last Asia Cup match.

Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table

Bangladesh managed to finish above Pakistan due to their slightly better run rate than Pakistan, who defeated them in the first Super Four match of the tournament.

Despite getting on to a good start, the Men in Green met with a massive blow as they were handed out a 228-run defeat — their second-heaviest in ODIs — against India on a rainy day in Colombo.

After the historic loss, their net run rate (NRR) turned in negative.

Pakistan had to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match to play the final but the Green Shirts lost by two wickets after a close encounter.

After securing their win over Pakistan, the Islanders booked their place in the event's final where they will take on India on Sunday, September 17.