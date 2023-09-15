Five Pakistan players registered for auction in SAT20 season 2

Naseem Shah (L) and Mohammad Nawaz (R) are among those registered for the SAT20 Season 2 — Twitter

Five cricketers from Pakistan have been registered for the highly-anticipated South Africa T20 (SAT20) season 2 which will commence in January 2024.

The auction will take place in Johannesburg on September 27 with 122 overseas players from 14 different countries being a part of it.

From Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Usman Qadir are the five cricketers who have officially been registered for the auction.

Shah, Nawaz and Masood's reserve price is 850,000 South African Rand.

Mir and Qadir have been registered with a reserve price of 425,000 Rand.

Other than them, Hammad Azam has also been registered as an American player in the SAT20 season.

It must be noted that the Pakistani players did not participate in the SAT20 inaugural season as they were not given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Their participation this year remains a doubt as some teams in SAT20 have Indian owners.

After the first season of SAT20, all the six teams participating in the tournament managed to retain some of their players and now, 15 auction picks are still available for all the teams.