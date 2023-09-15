Aisam-ul-Haq opens up ahead of Davis Cup

Aisam-ul-Haq — AFP/File

Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi is all set to represent his country in the Davis Cup and stated that Pakistan's team is more than capable of doing well in the tournament.

Talking to Geo News ahead of the tournament, the 43-year-old said that he plays for the country with passion and that is why he has earned all the respect.

"We are well prepared for the Davis Cup, Pakistan have a very good team," he began. "It will be difficult [to play] due to tough weather conditions.

"Indonesia are ranked ahead of Pakistan in the rankings, but we will do our best to win. Even in the past, the teams [we played] were better than Pakistan. We will try to beat Indonesia to bring Pakistan back in Group one.

"You see I am the only tennis player of Pakistan who is in the international rankings, but we play with passion for our country and that is why we have earned all the respect."

Talking about Pakistan's record at home, the 43-year-old believed that they have a good record and can do well.

"We have a great record at our home. In the last 15 years, only Uzbekistan and Japan have managed to beat us in the ties while we have beaten Korea, Thailand, Lithuania, and Slovenia," he added.

He also said that the nation is sad due to Pakistan's elimination from the Asia Cup 2023 that's why he and the team will do their best to bring them happiness.

He then talked about Pakistan's team which will represent the country in the Davis Cup. The Green Shirts' team involve Mohammad Abid, Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan and the youngster Mohammad Shoaib.

Qureshi talked about Shoaib specifically saying that he has gained experience by playing with seniors on a national level.

"The number two player on the national level, Mohammad Shoaib, is very skilful. He has learned a lot by playing with seniors.

"I am teaching the kids to play tennis with the Pakistan Tennis Federation and I am sure that in some years, Pakistan will produce players who will compete in Grand Slams."

The 43-year-old then talked about his struggles with the injury.

"I have had my fair share of injuries this year, this is the first time I've been dropped out of the top 100 from the rankings.

"I will do my best to get back in the top 100.

"This will be the last time I will participate in the Asian Games, I will do my best to win a medal.

"The goal is to represent Pakistan in the Grand Slams next year," he concluded.