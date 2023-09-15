Did Zaman Khan fail to use Mankad rule against Sri Lanka?

Matheesha Pathirana (R) is way of the crease as Zaman Khan is about to release the ball — Screengrab

Sri Lanka made their way to the Asia Cup 2023 final after beating Pakistan in a virtual semi-final at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

The Islanders needed nine off six in the last over but the debutant Zaman Khan's outstanding effort made it nearly impossible for the home side as at one point they needed six off two.

However, as Zaman was about to bowl the second-last ball of the match, Matheesha Pathirana, who was on the non-striker's end, was already standing inches outside the crease.

Zaman didn't take the opportunity and Charith Asalanka, who was on the striker's end, got an outside edge on the second last ball of the match and the ball touched the boundary line.

Sri Lanka required two off one when Zaman bowled a slower length ball on the pads, but the left-handed batter held his nerves and played a simple shot towards the deep square leg fence and celebrated as he ran two across the pitch to guide his side to a historic win.

Had Zaman taken the opportunity, there would've been some extra pressure on the Lankan batters as they would've had only one wicket remaining with still two balls to go.

This became the topic of discussion among Indian and Pakistani fans, while the former stated that the pacer should've taken advantage of the Mankad rule, the latter argued that they would prefer to lose rather than go against the spirit of the game.

It must be noted Sri Lanka will lock horns with India — who have not yet lost a match — in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R.Premadasaka Stadium in Colombo.

Even though the Islanders are without some of their first-team players, the Dasun Shakana-led Lankan side have done quite well in the tournament.

On the other hand, India is in top form having defeated Pakistan by 228 runs and then Sri Lanka in their Super 4 clashes.