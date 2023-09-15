India jump ahead of Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Kuldeep Yadav (M) celebrates with KL Rahul (R) after a wicket — BCCI

India continued their spectacular form in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and jumped ahead of arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC ODI team rankings following the Green Shirts' loss against Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan, who were previously ranked number 1, have slipped to number three in the rankings while the Blues have jumped to number two.

Australia remain the number one team with 118 ratings and 3,061 points due to their excellent recent performances in the 50-over format.

India is ranked two with 116 ratings and 4,516 points while Pakistan is at third with 115 ratings and 3,102 points.

The development took place due to India's outstanding form in the Asia Cup 2023. The Blues are yet to taste a defeat in the Asian event, not only that, they also beat Pakistan by 228 runs, recording the biggest win against the arch-rivals in ODI).

Australia were leading the five-match ODI series against South Africa 2-0 but the upset in the third ODI, where the Proteas recorded a massive 111-run victory, has given a golden opportunity to the Blues to jump to number one position.

The Blues can make their way to the number one position once again by beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their last two games of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Even if they couldn't, they will have an opportunity to do that before the much-anticipated World Cup as India will play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies in India just after the Asia Cup ends.

It must be noted that Pakistan became the number one ODI team after whitewashing Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match ODI series but due to their subpar performance in the Asian event, they have — once again — been dethroned.