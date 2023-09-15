WATCH: Virat Kohli enjoys serving drinks in Ind vs Ban Asia Cup match

Virat Kohli running to the field to serve drinks — Screengrab

Former Indian captain and current middle-order batter Virat Kohli has been rested for the India vs Bangladesh encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the event's final as the Blues will take on Sri Lanka in the most wanted match on Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.

Despite being on the bench, the 34-year-old is not quite resting as he was seen serving the drinks for the players during intervals.

Kohli, 34, who is not only known for his magic with the bat but also for his full-of-life personality outside the field, was enjoying the duty of serving his colleagues drinks as India continued to dominate Bangladesh.

WATCH:

The video went viral on social media and Kohli was praised by the fans for his antics as a waterboy.

It must be noted that India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final and have rested their key players for the dead-rubber game against Bangladesh.

Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav along with the first-choice pace attack of Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the ones sitting on the bench.

However, despite this many changes in their bowling, the Blues got off to a flying start against Bangladesh as they dismissed their openers in the early overs.

Experienced Mohammad Shami removed Litton Das and Towhid Hriody while Shardul Thakur got the wickets of Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque and the skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

By the time this story was filed, Bangladesh were batting at 197-7 in 42 overs with Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan still on the crease.

Lineups

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Prasidh Krishna