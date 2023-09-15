'He is a superhuman': Chris Woakes lauds Ben Stokes

Chris Woakes (L) believes Ben Stokes (R) is a superhuman — Reuters

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is considered one of the best all-rounders of this century not just because of the way he delivers with the ball and the ball, but also because of the importance of his presence on the field.

From guiding England to maiden 50 and 20-over World Cups triumphs to becoming the hero of Ashes, Stokes has proven his worth time after time.

Similarly, another English all-rounder Chris Woakes has been in awe of Stokes' brilliance as he recently scored 182 runs, which was the highest individual score for the England cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Stokes was breathing fire with his bat during the third ODI against New Zealand as he smashed a record-breaking 182 and guided his side to an 181-run victory.

The 32-year-old has got nothing left to prove on the international stage but he continues to do so and his presence holds importance in the dressing room.

"We obviously see Ben as this superhuman that can do incredible things. We know he can," said Woakes, who picked up the baton with three early wickets in the field.

"It was great for the group and brilliant for Ben too. He's an unbelievable cricketer but coming back into the team having retired, it will do his confidence a world of good.

"We always have doubts and performance anxieties at the best of times, so it's great for his confidence and great for the team's confidence and belief that we can post huge scores.

"It was amazing to be here and play in the game because that was an incredible knock.

"He struck it cleaner than anyone else out there. It just shows how good a player he is."

It must be noted that Stokes walked away from 50-cricket in May 2022 citing workload issues and to turn his focus to Test cricket but with the World Cup around the corner, the all-rounder was asked to come out of retirement.