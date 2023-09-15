Gill's heroics in vain as Bangladesh beat India in nail-biting encounter

Bangladesh have defeated India in the Asia Cup for the first time since 2012. — AFP

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in the last match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh recorded their first win in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup courtesy of their bowlers.

Today was also Bangladesh's first victory against India in the Asia Cup for the first time since 2012.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo.

Chasing the target of 266, India met with early blows as their top-order — apart from Shubman Gill — was dismantled by Bangladesh's pacers.

Skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to the debutant Tanzim Hasan on the second ball of the innings and soon after his wicket, India's debutant Tilak Varma also became the victim of the same bowler.

India were 17-2 in 2.4 overs when KL Rahul and Gill built a 57-run partnership but the former lost his wicket for 19 runs.

The wickets kept falling for the Blues but Gill remained calm and did his best to take his side over the line.

The 24-year-old played a fighting knock of 121 runs courtesy of eight fours and five sixes but his heroics couldn't guide India to the win as he fell prey to Mahedi Hasan.

After Gill departed, all-rounder Axar Patel — whose job is to provide runs in the lower middle-order — scored some boundaries and was just eight runs shy of his half-century when he lost his wicket to Mustafizur Rahman.

India were soon all out for 259 runs, losing their first match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Mustafizur picked three wickets, while Tanzim and Mahedi picked two each.

Earlier in the first innings, skipper Shakib Al Hasan powered Bangladesh to a competitive total of 265 runs after losing early wickets.

Hasan along with Towhid Hridoy, built a match-saving 101-run partnership.

After Hridoy and Hasan lost their wickets, Nasum Ahmed took responsibility and scored 44 off 45 with seven boundaries.

For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while experienced Mohammad Shami picked two.