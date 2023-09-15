Iftikhar says Pakistan are ‘number one team in the world’

Iftikhar Ahmed's golden arm kept Pakistan in the game. - AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed believes that the Men in Green played like the best team in the world despite getting knocked of the Asia Cup on Thursday.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a virtual semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night.

“We are the number one [ODI] team, there is no doubt about it. We also played like the world number one team,” Iftikhar said after the match.

“The loss doesn’t mean that the entire team is disappointed. The way our team played on the field, I’m hopeful that we will produce good results during the World Cup,” he added.

Kusal Mendis´ 91 and an unbeaten 49 by Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling clash of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka required eight from the final over while chasing a DLS revised target of 252 in the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo. The home side achieved the target with Asalanka playing the winning shot on the last ball at 1.07 am local time.

However, the result broke the heart of millions of fans who were eager for an India-Pakistan final in the event, a prelude to next month’s ODI World Cup.

The left-handed Asalanka stayed calm under pressure despite Shaheen Shah Afridi´s two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over and the first four balls from Zaman Khan giving away just two runs and a wicket in the 42nd over.

“It was a tough match. The way we made a comeback in the last few overs, we were confident about winning. Zaman, who was on debut, was also confident that he could defend six to seven runs in the last over,” said Iftikhar.

“This happens in cricket. They needed six runs in two balls but the next ball was edged for four. I think they were lucky and we were unlucky,” he added.

Mendis put Sri Lanka on path to victory with a 100-run third-wicket partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 48, but Asalanka took it on himself after their departure.

"Kusal and Sadeera played brilliant knocks. I think they are the best players of spin in the Sri Lanka squad," said skipper Dasun Shanaka.

"And Charith, showed great character. Special feeling, back to back finals. I must thank the crowds who kept supporting us, and looking forward to the finals."

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will now be played between Sri Lanka and India on Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.