Hafeez opens up about Pakistan’s Asia Cup ‘debacle’

Hafeez is a former Pakistan captain. - AFP

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez opened up about Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 after they were knocked out by Sri Lanka on Thursday in Colombo.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a virtual semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium.

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will now be played between Sri Lanka and India on Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Hafeez said that he was “sad” about the way things panned out for Pakistan.

However, the former all-rounder hoped for “better planning and result” in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Kusal Mendis´ 91 and an unbeaten 49 by Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling clash of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka required eight from the final over while chasing a DLS revised target of 252 in the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo. The home side achieved the target with Asalanka playing the winning shot on the last ball at 1.07 am local time.

However, the result broke the heart of millions of fans who were eager for an India-Pakistan final in the event, a prelude to next month’s ODI World Cup.

The left-handed Asalanka stayed calm under pressure despite Shaheen Shah Afridi´s two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over and the first four balls from Zaman Khan giving away just two runs and a wicket in the 42nd over.

Mendis put Sri Lanka on path to victory with a 100-run third-wicket partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 48, but Asalanka took it on himself after their departure.

"Kusal and Sadeera played brilliant knocks. I think they are the best players of spin in the Sri Lanka squad," said skipper Dasun Shanaka.

"And Charith, showed great character. Special feeling, back to back finals. I must thank the crowds who kept supporting us, and looking forward to the finals."