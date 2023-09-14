Jodan Sancho ousted from Man United first-team training over 'disciplinary issues'

Jadon Sancho has been told by Manchester United to train on his own — AFP

From being labelled as one of the most promising talents of recent times to not even being allowed to train with the first team, Jadon Sancho's career seems to be going backwards.

Manchester United on Thursday announced that Sancho will train away from the first team on a "personal training programme" until some "squad disciplinary" issues are resolved.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue," the club said in an official statement.

The English international was left out of United's squad which faced a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3.

When asked the reason for Sancho's exclusion from the squad, United's head coach Erik ten Hag explained that the decision was taken following the 23-year-old's poor performances during training sessions.

“Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him,” the Dutchman said. “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected," he said.

However, the Dutchman's comments were not ignored or taken lightly by Sancho and decided to speak up in order to defend himself.

"I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue," Sancho posted. "I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!

"All I want to do is to play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

Following the online controversy, he was linked with an immediate move to the uprising Saudi Pro League but the deal didn't take place.

With Sancho training away from the first team, Man United are currently facing a crisis to field a right-winger on the field.

Their first-choice right-winger Antony is out until further notice as he has been accused of domestic violence and rape during this month.

On the other hand, Mason Greenwood has already completed a loan move to the Spanish club Getafe.

Now, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are the only two players who can play on the wing for the 20-time Premier League champions. The other option is Marcus Rashford who normally plays on the left or in the middle due to his goal-scoring abilities.