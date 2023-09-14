Asian Squash Federation announce draws for upcoming Asian Games 2023

Pakistan squash players in action - PSF

KARACHI: The Asian Squash Federation has announced the draws and seeding for the upcoming Asian Games with Pakistan and India teams placed in the same groups for men’s, women’s, and mixed teams events.

The Hangzhou 2022 squash competitions will take place in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre between September 26th and October 5th, where spectators will be treated to Men’s and Women’s Singles competitions, the new Mixed Doubles event, as well as both a Women’s and Men’s Team competition.

Pakistan will be represented by 8 players in the Squash event at the Asian Games, aiming to win the country’s first gold in the sport since 2010.

Country’s top squash player Asim Khan will start his campaign in men’s singles with a first-round match against Singapore’s Liang Aaron Jon Widjaja while Nasir Iqbal will play his first-round game against Thailand’s Natthapat Theerasilp.

In women’s singles, Pakistan’s Noorul Huda Sadiq has got the bye in the first round while Noor ul Ain Ejaz will play her first-round match against Mongolia’s Khulan Purevja.

For the women’s team event, 7th-seeded Pakistan is placed alongside India, Malaysia, Macau, and Nepal in Pool B.

In the men’s team event, Pakistan will play against India, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, and Nepal. Pakistan is seeded 4 in the men’s team event.

In the mixed doubles event, Pakistan will be fielding two pairs – Noor Zaman and Mehwish Ali and Farhan Zaman and Sadia Gul – both are scheduled to face Indian pairs in their respective groups.

Pakistan has so far won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals in the history of Asian Games Squash since its inclusion in 1998. In the 2018 edition of the Asian Games, Pakistan won the bronze medal in the men’s team event.

The country’s last Asian Game Squash Gold medal came in 2010 when Pakistan’s team comprised of Aamir Atlas Khan, Yasir Butt, Danish Atlas, and Farhan Mahboob won the men’s team final beating Malaysia.