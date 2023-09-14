Pakistan's Volleyball teams leaves for China to participate in Asian Games

Pakistan Volleyball team - File/Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Volleyball team has left for Hangzhou, China, to participate in Asian Games with hopes of producing better results than recent past results.

Led by Mubashar Raza, the Pakistan Volleyball team departed from Islamabad on Thursday night, they’ll arrive in China on Friday to participate in the Asian Games Volleyball competition.

The Volleyball event at the Asian Games starts on the 19th of September and Pakistan will play its first group match against Mongolia on the 19th and Chinese Taipei on the 20th. If they manage to finish among the top two teams, then they’ll play the round of 12 from the 21st.

Pakistan players participated in a long training camp held in Islamabad in which they prepared for the continental sporting pinnacle.

Speaking ahead of their departure, the head coach of Pakistan Volleyball team Issanaye Ramires said that Pakistan is better prepared for the event.

“We had here amazing time practicing for the event, we have worked for around three months, we had good experience at the Asian Championship as well and we are more prepared for the Asian games. I hope we’ll return to Pakistan with good results,” Issanaye said in the message shared by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation with this correspondent.

Mubashar Raza, the captain of the Pakistan Volleyball team said that players have worked hard in camp to improve their skills and standard of the game and their performance at the Asian Games will be a reflection of how they prepared at home for the event.

“Our coaches have worked hard to make us gel with modern styles of the game, I am hopeful of a better show by this team,” Mubashar said.

Pakistan last won a medal in the Asian Games in 1962 when it finished third to earn a Bronze medal in Jakarta, since then their best finish was 5th place in 1990. In the previous edition of the Asian Games they finished in 8th place while in the recently held Asian Volleyball Championship, Pakistan was at 7th place.

However, the players are confident that the team will be among the best finishers in Asian Games.