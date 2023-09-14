Pak v Sl: Shahid Afridi unhappy with Pakistan batting order

Shahid Afridi, Former Pakistan Captain - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi thinks the Men in Green's batting order for the must-win Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka was not according to the situation.

Pakistan recovered well courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed after they lost quick wickets in the middle overs. Abdullah Shafique was a notable performer as an opener, scoring 52 off 69 deliveries.

Fakhar Zaman again failed to make a mark, scoring only 4. Pakistan captain Babar Azam looked great but he only managed 29 (35). Mohammad Haris (3) and Mohammad Nawaz (12) went back to the pavilion quickly until Mohammad Rizwan (86* off 73) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47 off 40) posted a partnership of 108, taking Pakistan to a competitive total of 252-7 in 42 overs.

Afridi opined Pakistan didn't make good choices in the batting order and it was not according to the situation.

"Did Pakistan miss the trick? We could have made better choices in the batting order. What do you guys think?" he asked on X.

"In my opinion, this was not the best batting order according to the situation," he added.

It must be noted that Pakistan have to win in order to confirm their spot in the final of the Asia Cup.

The winners of today's game will take on India on September 17.

Earlier, Pakistan had to make last-minute changes despite announcing playing XI yesterday for a must-win against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have been following a pattern of announcing the team one day before the game, however, it was unfortunate few players had to miss out due to respective reasons.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and emerging batter Abdullah Shafique were not part of the side but a back spasm to Imam-ul-Haq and fever to Saud Shakeel forced Pakistan to make further changes.