FIFA announce nominees for 'The Best' awards

FIFA announced the list of players and coaches who are nominated for the 2023 edition of The Best Football Awards in men's and women's football on Thursday.

The last 12 months of football included the FIFA World Cup of both the men's and women's which is going to be the biggest factor in deciding the winner.

The voting for the awards has been opened for the fans who can vote for their favourite players or coaches on FIFA's official website.

In men's football, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front runners to win the accolade.

The former remains the favourite after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 and putting up great numbers with his former club Paris Saint-Germain but the latter makes a strong case as he did not only win the Treble but also broke and made numerous records in his debut season with Manchester City.

Messi will be looking forward to his third The Best award after winning it in 2019 and 2022 while Haaland is after his first.

BEST FIFA men's goalkeeper:

Player Club National Team Lionel Messi

PSG/Inter Miami Argentina Julian Alvarez Man City Argentina Erling Haaland

Man City Norway

Bernardo Silva Man City Portugal Kevin de Bruyne Man City Belgium Marcelo Brozovic Inter Miami/Al-Nassr Croatia Kylian Mbappe PSG France Victor Osmihen

Napoli Nigeria Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli Georgia Declan Rice West Ham/Arsenal England

On the other hand, the women's award will see tough competition as well as four Spanish players have been nominated for the award following their maiden World Cup triumph.



BEST FIFA women's goalkeeper:



Player Club

National Team

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona Spain Jenni Hermoso

Barcelona Spain Mapi Leon Barcelona Spain Salma Paralluelo

Barcelona Spain Linda Caicedo

Deportivo Cali/Real Madrid

Colombia Rachel Daly

Aston Villa England Kadidiatou Diani

PSG/Lyon France Caitlin Foord

Arsenal Australia Mary Fowler

Man City Australia Alex Greenwood

Man City England Amanda Ilestedt

PSG/Arsenal Sweden Lauren James

Chelsea England Sem Kerr Chelsea Australia Keira Walsh

Barcelona England Lindsey Horan Lyon United States Hinata Miyazawa

Mynavi Sendai/Man Utd

Japan

FIFA's Best Men's and Women's Coach nominees' list is filled with managers who led their sides to memorable victories.



Best FIFA men's coach:

Name Team Pep Guardiola Man City Simeone Inzaghi Inter Milan Ange Postecoglou

Celtic/Tottenham

Luciano Spalletti

Napoli/Italy

Xavi Hernandez Barcelona

Best FIFA women's coach:



Name Team Peter Gerharsson

Sweden Jonatan Giraldez

Barcelona Tony Gustavsson

Australia

Emma Hayes

Chelsea

Sarina Wiegman

England



The last list announced by FIFA was the best men's and women's goalkeeper nominees list.



Best FIFA men's goalkeeper:



Name Club National Team Yassine Bounou

Sevilla/Al-Hilal Morocco Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Andre Onana

Inter/Man Utd

Cameroon Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona Germany

Best FIFA women's goalkeeper:



Name Club National Team Mackenzie Arnold

West Ham

Australia

Ann-Katrin Berger

Chelsea

Germany Cata Coll

Barcelona

Spain

Mary Earps

Man Utd

England

Christiane Endler

Lyon

Chile

Zecira Musovic

Chelsea

Sweden

Sandra Panos

Barcelona Spain

It has to be mentioned that the qualification period for The Best award is from December 19th to August 20th, which does not include the FIFA World Cup 2022.

