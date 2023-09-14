FIFA announce nominees for 'The Best' awards

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati are among the players nominated for the accolade

September 14, 2023
FIFA announced the list of players and coaches who are nominated for the 2023 edition of The Best Football Awards in men's and women's football on Thursday.

The last 12 months of football included the FIFA World Cup of both the men's and women's which is going to be the biggest factor in deciding the winner.

The voting for the awards has been opened for the fans who can vote for their favourite players or coaches on FIFA's official website.

In men's football, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front runners to win the accolade.

The former remains the favourite after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 and putting up great numbers with his former club Paris Saint-Germain but the latter makes a strong case as he did not only win the Treble but also broke and made numerous records in his debut season with Manchester City.

Messi will be looking forward to his third The Best award after winning it in 2019 and 2022 while Haaland is after his first.

BEST FIFA men's goalkeeper:

PlayerClubNational Team
Lionel Messi
PSG/Inter MiamiArgentina
Julian AlvarezMan CityArgentina
Erling Haaland
Man CityNorway
Bernardo SilvaMan CityPortugal
Kevin de BruyneMan City Belgium
Marcelo BrozovicInter Miami/Al-NassrCroatia
Kylian MbappePSGFrance
Victor Osmihen
NapoliNigeria
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
NapoliGeorgia
Declan RiceWest Ham/ArsenalEngland

On the other hand, the women's award will see tough competition as well as four Spanish players have been nominated for the award following their maiden World Cup triumph.

BEST FIFA women's goalkeeper:

Player  Club
National Team
Aitana Bonmati
BarcelonaSpain
Jenni Hermoso
BarcelonaSpain
Mapi LeonBarcelonaSpain
Salma Paralluelo
BarcelonaSpain
Linda Caicedo
Deportivo Cali/Real Madrid
Colombia
Rachel Daly
Aston VillaEngland
Kadidiatou Diani
PSG/LyonFrance
Caitlin Foord
ArsenalAustralia
Mary Fowler
Man CityAustralia
Alex Greenwood
Man CityEngland
Amanda Ilestedt
PSG/ArsenalSweden
 Lauren James
ChelseaEngland
Sem KerrChelsea Australia
Keira Walsh 
BarcelonaEngland
Lindsey HoranLyonUnited States
Hinata Miyazawa
Mynavi Sendai/Man Utd
Japan

FIFA's Best Men's and Women's Coach nominees' list is filled with managers who led their sides to memorable victories.

Best FIFA men's coach:

NameTeam
Pep GuardiolaMan City
Simeone InzaghiInter Milan
Ange Postecoglou
Celtic/Tottenham
Luciano Spalletti
Napoli/Italy
Xavi HernandezBarcelona

Best FIFA women's coach:

Name Team
Peter Gerharsson
Sweden
Jonatan Giraldez
Barcelona
Tony Gustavsson
Australia
Emma Hayes
Chelsea
Sarina Wiegman
England

The last list announced by FIFA was the best men's and women's goalkeeper nominees list.

Best FIFA men's goalkeeper:

NameClubNational Team
Yassine Bounou
Sevilla/Al-HilalMorocco
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
Andre Onana
Inter/Man Utd
Cameroon
Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
BarcelonaGermany

Best FIFA women's goalkeeper:

Name ClubNational Team
Mackenzie Arnold
West Ham
Australia
Ann-Katrin Berger
Chelsea
Germany
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Spain
Mary Earps
Man Utd
England
Christiane Endler
Lyon
Chile
Zecira Musovic
Chelsea
Sweden
Sandra Panos
BarcelonaSpain

It has to be mentioned that the qualification period for The Best award is from December 19th to August 20th, which does not include the FIFA World Cup 2022.

