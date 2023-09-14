FIFA announce nominees for 'The Best' awards

FIFA announced the list of players and coaches who are nominated for the 2023 edition of The Best Football Awards in men's and women's football on Thursday.
The last 12 months of football included the FIFA World Cup of both the men's and women's which is going to be the biggest factor in deciding the winner.
The voting for the awards has been opened for the fans who can vote for their favourite players or coaches on FIFA's official website.
In men's football, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front runners to win the accolade.
The former remains the favourite after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 and putting up great numbers with his former club Paris Saint-Germain but the latter makes a strong case as he did not only win the Treble but also broke and made numerous records in his debut season with Manchester City.
Messi will be looking forward to his third The Best award after winning it in 2019 and 2022 while Haaland is after his first.
|Player
|Club
|National Team
|Lionel Messi
|PSG/Inter Miami
|Argentina
|Julian Alvarez
|Man City
|Argentina
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|Norway
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Portugal
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Inter Miami/Al-Nassr
|Croatia
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Victor Osmihen
|Napoli
|Nigeria
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|Georgia
|Declan Rice
|West Ham/Arsenal
|England
On the other hand, the women's award will see tough competition as well as four Spanish players have been nominated for the award following their maiden World Cup triumph.
BEST FIFA women's goalkeeper:
|Player
|Club
|National Team
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Jenni Hermoso
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Mapi Leon
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Salma Paralluelo
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Linda Caicedo
|Deportivo Cali/Real Madrid
|Colombia
|Rachel Daly
|Aston Villa
|England
|Kadidiatou Diani
|PSG/Lyon
|France
|Caitlin Foord
|Arsenal
|Australia
|Mary Fowler
|Man City
|Australia
|Alex Greenwood
|Man City
|England
|Amanda Ilestedt
|PSG/Arsenal
|Sweden
| Lauren James
|Chelsea
|England
|Sem Kerr
|Chelsea
|Australia
|Keira Walsh
|Barcelona
|England
|Lindsey Horan
|Lyon
|United States
|Hinata Miyazawa
|Mynavi Sendai/Man Utd
|Japan
FIFA's Best Men's and Women's Coach nominees' list is filled with managers who led their sides to memorable victories.
Best FIFA men's coach:
|Name
|Team
|Pep Guardiola
|Man City
|Simeone Inzaghi
|Inter Milan
|Ange Postecoglou
|Celtic/Tottenham
|Luciano Spalletti
|Napoli/Italy
|Xavi Hernandez
|Barcelona
Best FIFA women's coach:
|Name
|Team
|Peter Gerharsson
|Sweden
|Jonatan Giraldez
|Barcelona
|Tony Gustavsson
|Australia
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|Sarina Wiegman
|England
The last list announced by FIFA was the best men's and women's goalkeeper nominees list.
Best FIFA men's goalkeeper:
|Name
|Club
|National Team
|Yassine Bounou
|Sevilla/Al-Hilal
|Morocco
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Andre Onana
|Inter/Man Utd
|Cameroon
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
|Barcelona
|Germany
Best FIFA women's goalkeeper:
|Name
|Club
|National Team
|Mackenzie Arnold
|West Ham
|Australia
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Cata Coll
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Mary Earps
|Man Utd
|England
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Chile
|Zecira Musovic
|Chelsea
|Sweden
|Sandra Panos
|Barcelona
|Spain
It has to be mentioned that the qualification period for The Best award is from December 19th to August 20th, which does not include the FIFA World Cup 2022.