Harsha Bhogle makes bold claim about Abdullah Shafique ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Harsha Bhogle speaks (L), Abdullah Shafique (R) raises bat - ICC/AFP

Renowned cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle has opined Pakistan stumbled onto the right decision of playing Abdullah Shafique as an opener before the World Cup.

The emerging batter replaced Imam-ul-Haq for the high-stakes Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. Pakistan have found themselves in a precarious situation. The team had opted to bat first but had lost five crucial wickets with only 130 runs on the board in a game affected due to rain.

Abdullah Shafique has been the only notable performer, scoring 52 off 69 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes.

Harsha Bhogle was quick to acknowledge the significance of Shafique's innings. He tweeted, "Sometimes you stumble onto the right decision. Pakistan may well have found the right opener for the World Cup in Abdullah Shafique."

Earlier, Pakistan had to make last-minute changes despite announcing playing XI yesterday for a must-win against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have been following a pattern of announcing the team one day before the game, however, it was unfortunate few players had to miss out due to respective reasons.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and emerging batter Abdullah Shafique were not part of the side but back spasm to Imam-ul-Haq and fever to Saud Shakeel forced Pakistan to make further changes.

From the last game, Pakistan have made five changes. Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are replaced by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan.

The game against Sri Lanka is a must-win game for Babar Azam and his men as a win will take them through to the final of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.