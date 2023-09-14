WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer amazed by Azam Khan's spectacular six-hitting

Azam Khan enjoying his time in CPL 2023 - CPLT20/Twitter

Azam Khan has risen as one of Pakistan's most dynamic and audacious batters. His ability to effortlessly clear boundaries and his fearless demeanor at the crease make him a prized asset in limited-overs cricket.

However, what truly distinguishes Azam is not just his prowess in power-hitting but also the extensive experience he has gained from participating in T20 leagues worldwide, consistently showcasing his talent.

A pivotal platform for honing his skills has been the prestigious Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Representing various CPL franchises, the 25-year-old has consistently delivered exceptional performances with the bat, winning fans in the West Indies and beyond.

In 2023, Azam joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors for a substantial $120,000, making him the highest-earning Pakistani player in the CPL. His prior stints with the Barbados Royals in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the CPL left an enduring impact as he consistently showcased his power-hitting abilities. During those seasons, Azam accumulated a total of 178 and 257 runs, respectively, leaving an indelible mark with his explosive displays at the crease.

While his initial matches with Guyana saw Azam contributing 22 runs, he signaled his return to formidable form in the subsequent clash against the Trinbago Knight Riders. In that game, Azam blazed his way to 29 runs in just 14 balls, including two fours and three towering sixes.

Azam Khan's Raw Power and Hetmyer's Admiration

A recent video posted by the CPL on social media captured Azam's raw power as he effortlessly dispatched the ball over deep mid-wicket for a colossal six during a practice session under the floodlights.

The sheer force of his shot left his teammates awestruck. As Azam celebrated with arms raised, fellow players like Shimron Hetmyer and Odean Smith couldn't hide their amazement. Hetmyer even went on record to say it was the biggest six he had ever witnessed, stating, "That's the biggest six I've ever seen hit in my life."

Azam's explosive batting style typically shines during the death overs, where he can single-handedly change the game's course. His consistent ability to clear the boundary ropes has solidified his status as a prominent figure in Pakistan's cricketing landscape. Moreover, as the son of Moin Khan, a former Pakistan international cricketer and wicketkeeper, Azam carries a rich cricketing legacy.