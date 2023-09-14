Germany in advance negotiations with Julien Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich in March — AFP

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann's agent Volker Struth has been contacted by the German Football Association (DFB) director Rudi Voller, reported German news outlet SportBild on Thursday.

Discussions over finances between the DFB and Nagelsmann's entourage have begun and the former Bayern boss seems to be in pole position to take over the German national team's job.

Voller, who led Germany to a 2-1 victory against France after Hansi Flick was sacked as a manager, is part of a three-man team along with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke leading talks with the 36-year-old's agent and the two sides are likely to reach an agreement soon.

However, there is one complication in the deal as Nageslmann was sacked by Bayern during last season after being in charge of the club for 22 months.

Despite being sacked, Nagelsmann is still legally in contract with the German club with his €6.9m-per-year deal running until 2026.

The three-man contingent want Bayern to release the 36-year-old from his contract while the German champions have demanded that DFB cover Nagelsmann's entire salary for the remainder of his contract, which is around €20m.

Even though Bayern have agreed to release the 36-year-old from his contract, there is still a deadlock between the two parties over the financial aspect which is likely to be resolved soon.

It must be noted that Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in March 2023 which came as a surprise to everyone since his side was in excellent form and had not lost a single game in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

After being sacked, the 36-year-old did not take any other job and remained a free-agent even though he was approached by top football clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Apart from Flick, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp also emerged as a top-contender for the German national team's job but he denied all the reports saying that he is contract with the English club.