Pak v Sl: Here's why Pakistan had to make changes in announced playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq (L) amd Saud Shakeel (R) - AFP/PCB

Pakistan had announced their playing XI yesterday for the important Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka but had to make last-minute changes.

The Men in Green are batting first against the home side in a reduced 45-over game at the R.Premedasa Stadium. Skipper Babar Azam announced changes after he won the toss.

Pakistan have been following a pattern of announcing the team one day before the game, however, it was unfortunate few players had to miss out due to respective reasons.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and emerging batter Abdullah Shafique were not part of the side but back spasm to Imam-ul-Haq and fever to Saud Shakeel forced Pakistan to make further changes.

From the last game, Pakistan have made five changes. Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are replaced by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan.

The game against Sri Lanka is a must-win game for Babar Azam and his men as a win will take them through to the final of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.

Zaman reached Colombo yesterday. He is making his international debut in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Dahani reached earlier today.

Meanwhile, rain will continue to play spoilsport during the Pakistan- Sri Lanka. The match was scheduled to start at 3:00 pm local time but rain and wet outfield pushed the timings further.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana